I Owe You Nothing, Faults Request for Project Refund – THISDAYLIVE

•Describes him as dependable ally

•Rivers governor seeks amendment to procurement law

•You’re desperate for favour, accommodation, Shehu Sani blasts Wike

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



President-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, faulted Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over his request for the federal government’s refund of money spent on the construction of federal roads in the state, saying he owes the governor nothing.

Tinubu, who was in the state to inaugurate two projects executed by the state government, however, described Wike as a dependable ally.

Nonetheless, the Rivers State governor sought amendment to the procurement law.

The request came as former senator and civil rights activist, Shehu Sani, condemned Wike as desperate for favour and accommodation by Tinubu.

Wike had while giving a speech at the inauguration of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover (12th Flyover), performed by Tinubu,…