Like Senate, House Approves Buhari’s N22.7trn Ways and Means Loan Request – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the N22.7 trillion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended to the federal government under its Ways and Means provision.

The Ways and Means provision allows the government to borrow from the apex bank if it needs short-term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipts of fiscal deficits.

The federal government had said it would repay the loan, which as at December 2022 stood at N22.7 trillion with securities such as treasury bills and bonds issuance.

Buhari had in December 2022, asked both chambers of the National Assembly to approve his proposal, but the lawmakers whom had promised to consider the request before proceeding for the election break, failed to list it for consideration during plenary in…