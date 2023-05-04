Minority Caucus Resolves to Contest for Speaker, to Nominate Candidates – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the opposition parties in the House of Representatives have said they will contest for the positions of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The caucus had last month formed a coalition known as the ‘greater majority’ to upstage the All Progressives Congress (APC). Currently, the minority parties put together have 183 members-elect out of the 360 in green chamber.

The political parties that made up the caucus include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night, they said they have the number to win the offices of the presiding officers.

The communiqué signed by the Secretary of the group, Hon. Efosa Imasuen, disclosed that an…