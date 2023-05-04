Niger APC Backs Senator Sani Musa for Deputy Senate President – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the post of deputy president of the Senate in the 10th Senate.

The chapter, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said that Musa is eminently qualified for the top position going by his antecedent.

The statement, which was signed by the State Secretary of the APC, Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel Aliyu, described Musa as “a dedicated and staunch member of the party who has used his time and resources to build our party.

“Musa is a team player, a de-tribalised Nigerian and lover of both the old and the young. No doubt he has been able to build bridges of friendship between senators of different political parties within and outside the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Aliyu said that the state chapter of the APC “is very confident that he (Musa) is the square peg that should be put in the square…