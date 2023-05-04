One Dead, Properties Destroyed as Cultists  Clash in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

One person was confirmed dead and several houses set ablaze at Eku community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday following a fierce clash between an anti-cult team and some suspected cultists.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the mayhem was triggered by the killing of a yet-to-be-identified young man in the early hours of the day.

Sources familiar with the incident revealed that a shop belonging to a former anti-cult member was set on fire during the clash.

A vehicle was also set ablaze and several properties destroyed leading to the streets in the community deserted for several hours.

As of 12 noon, the streets were largely deserted as people avoided being arrested or hurt.

Motorists and travellers were apprehensive as they travelled through the community to their destinations.

It was learnt that there was shooting throughout Tuesday night into early hours of yesterday.

The Police have…