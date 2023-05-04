REA Urges Incoming Administration to Prioritise Electricity Projects – THISDAYLIVE

The Association of Rural Electrification Contractors of Nigeria (ARECON) has called on the federal government under the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay extra attention to the challenges in Nigeria’s rural electricity sector.

This is as it also debunked reports of misdoings by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, over allegations bordering on conflict of interest of his position as the managing director/CEO of REA.

In a statement made available to journalists by the ARECON, the group maintained that since 2020, the Rural Electrification Agency, under its present leadership, has approached the business of electrification differently, through a five-year strategy document that has strengthened the internal workings of the agency by consistently improving its project delivery vehicles.

The REA was established to work in line with the federal government’s objective on the delivery of clean,…