Rivers Utd, Wikki Tourists Get Dates for Rescheduled Fixtures – THISDAYLIVE

Rivers United now have a date for one of their outstanding matches against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi as the Interim Management Committee (IMC) works towards concluding the 2022/23 season before the May 29inauguration of the new federal administration.

The Match-day 15 tie is one of three postponed fixtures involving the Port Harcourt side while they campaigned in the CAF Confederation Cup competition which they exited last Sunday at the quarter finals stage.

Rivers United will now travel to Bauchi for the match fixed for Wednesday, May 10while new dates for the Match-day 12 tie against Sunshine Stars and Match-day 16 against Doma United will be announced in the days ahead.

In a related development, the Super 6 Playoff scheduled tentatively to hold at the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Arena, Onikan, Lagos would commence on Friday, May 19.

IMC Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, disclosed that the fixture principles have already been articulated with the…