‘We Will Nab Financial Criminals through Deployment of Digital Forensics’ – THISDAYLIVE

Yetunde Bello

The Chairman, Board of Diplomats for Digital Forensics, Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN), Prof. Adesina Sodiya, has stated that digital forensics is about the acquisition of digital evidence and analysis of digital evidence and the scientific approach to investigation and prosecution.

Sodiya disclosed this recently during the inauguration of the Board by CIFCFIN and the Board of Diplomats for Forensic Accounting and Auditing in Abuja. He said the inauguration of the Boards was in fulfilment of the Act establishing CIFCFIN to set standards in all the areas, and in all the components of Forensics and Fraud Investigation.

“So, you are not going to look at papers, you are not going to look at records and files but you will be looking at transaction movements, signal movements, communications, changes in data at rest and in motion; changes in digital records, and so on and so…