We’ll Make Corruption Unattractive – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration would put incentives and policies in place that would make corruption unattractive for judges and other Nigerian workers.

He said with the right incentives that guarantee conducive working atmosphere and policies that make it easy for workers to acquire credit facilities for essential needs, the temptation for corruption would reduce.

A statement by the Office of the President-elect signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz quoted Tinubu as making the pledge on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the inauguration of the Magistrate Courts Complex.

The event was part of Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Nyesom Wike administration.

