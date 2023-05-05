37.8 Million Persons in Need of Protection in Sahel – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

More than 37.8 million people in the Sahel would need assistance and protection due to security challenges, political, socio-economic, and environmental factors, the United Nations (UN) Women has estimated.

Possible solutions are expected to be discussed at ongoing meeting in Niamey, Niger, where stakeholders would reflect on the theme: “Adapting the women, peace and security agenda to the changing context of the Sahel: rethinking and readjusting approaches,” and launch the project: “Leadership of women’s organisations for peace and security in the Sahel.”

The meeting is under the aegis of the Ministry of Women’s Promotion and Child Protection and with funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Governments of the G5 Sahel countries, UN Women and its partners, civil society organisations, development partners and regional and international experts.

According to a statement by UN Women, the Sahel region faces…