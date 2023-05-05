Buhari Grants 65% Waiver on Aviation Charges to Air Carriers – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously agreed to a 65 per cent waiver on aviation charges to the air carriers that will airlift Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan disclosed this Friday during a meeting with stakeholders in the aviation industry as well as air carriers on seamless arrangement for the airlifting of the pilgrims.

He also informed that NAHCON had made arrangements with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to ensure ceaseless supply of Jet A fuel for the purpose of the airlift.

In a statement Friday, NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the carriers were advised to meet NNPC for briefing and perfection of the arrangement.

The Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu who was present at the meeting stated that his organisation had inspected all…