Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of 12-man Governing Board for NEDC – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of 12 nominees as members of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The president’s request, which is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, dated May 3, 2023, stated inter alia: ‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of 12 nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Developme6nt Commission.

‘‘The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North East Development Commission will end on 7th May, 2023.’’

The nominees include: Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman, (North-east, Yobe); Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North-east,…