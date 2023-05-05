Evacuees Received N100K Transport Stipends, Says Humanitarian Affairs Minister – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that federal government paid N37.6 million to cover the transport fares of the 376 Nigerians who arrived in Abuja late Wednesday night from the armed conflicts in Sudan.

The first batch of 94 evacuees touched down aboard a Nigerian Airforce Hercules C-130 while the remaining 282 persons came back on an Air Peace flight.

The minister who received the returnees said that each of the returnee was given a stipend of N100,000 to transport themselves back to their families.

She added that hotel accommodation has also been arranged for the evacuees until they reunite with their families while those who need medical attention have also been taken care of.

“We are happy that they arrived safely and no life was lost. They have gone through a very traumatizing period but thank God that they are back home.

“We thank…