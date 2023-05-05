Firm Launches Multi-lingual Computer Keyboard – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

A Lagos-based social impact technology company, CDIAL AI, has launched the Indigenius Keyboard, a revolutionary multilingual computer keyboard powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables seamless communication in 180 African languages.

The keyboard was developed to address the growing need to support the diverse languages and dialects that make up Nigeria’s cultural heritage, particularly those that are indigenous, unstandardised and underrepresented which is critical especially for Africans to participate in the global ecosystem.

The Founder, CDIAL, Yinka Iyinolakan, said: “Indigenius empowers you to express yourself in Pidgin, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, English, and hundreds of other languages. This connects Nigeria to the global community, where everyone has a voice and can participate fully in the social and economic opportunities available.”

The keyboard has been designed with advanced artificial intelligence and…