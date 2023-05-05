How Live Streaming is Transforming Gaming Movement in Africa  – THISDAYLIVE

The African gaming industry is experiencing a thrilling evolution, driven by the explosion of live streaming’s popularity. Whether amateur or professional, esports players flock to live streaming platforms to showcase their skills and engage with their audience. The result is a dynamic and constantly growing community of gamers across the continent.

The African gaming industry has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last five years, no longer restricted to outdated internet cafés. Thanks to the rise of smartphones and high internet penetration, 95% of gamers on the continent now play from home. But that’s just the beginning. With the seismic shift to live streaming, the African gaming scene is about to take off, offering boundless opportunities for gamers and developers alike. Get ready to witness the explosive growth of African gaming.

Future of Gaming in Africa

According to a report by Newzoo and Carry1st, the industry recorded a…