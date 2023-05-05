I’m Determined to Follow Yar’Adua’s Good Example of Selfless Service – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed determination to follow the good examples set by leaders like former president, Late Umaru Yar’adua who showcased exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service as he prepares to take the reins of leadership of the country on May 29.

Tinubu stated this in a statement he personally signed Friday to commemorate 13 years of Yar’adua’s demise.

He said: “Today (Friday), as always, I remember my good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria, late President Umaru Musa Yar’dua, who died on this day 13 years ago.

“May 5, 2010 may have long gone but, for some of us, the wound is still fresh. We remember the day as much as we remember the purposeful life lived by Mallam Umaru Yar’dua.

“As a friend and political associate I cherish the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism and excellence in public service…