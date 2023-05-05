In Alliance With Jibrin, Akpabio Gets Momentum, Over 65 Senators Sign, Support – THISDAYLIVE

*Oshiomhole waits in the wings, relies on constitution

*Kalu still in the race, insists southeast deserves it

Former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, might have gained considerable edge in his bid to become the 10th senate president, following his alliance with another aspirant, Senator Barau Jibrin, as his prospective deputy, if he emerged senate president.

To give weight and meaning to this bid, over 65 senators were said to have aligned with the Akpabio/Jibrin alliance and had allegedly declared their support for them, after signing off their commitment as proof they were in on the project.

But a former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is said to be waiting in the wings, even though a first time senator, however relies on the constitution of the country, which describes all senators as equal and can aspire to any office.

At the same time, another former governor, but of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has refused to stand…