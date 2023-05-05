It’s Senseless to Swear in 2023 Winners of Polls with Pending Court Cases – THISDAYLIVE

*Calls for review of Nigeria’s electoral system

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Bishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, yesterday aligned with some legal luminaries in Nigeria that it was not ideal to inaugurate politicians into office while they have pending litigations in court.

Speaking during a Channels Television interview, the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), posited that if Nigerians really want to practice democracy, they must desist from manipulating elections.

He argued that it was unreasonable that after chasing away the military which ruled Nigeria with the barrel of the gun, it now has to deal with a political class that wins elections fraudulently because they have massive resources at their disposal.

According to the former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, it was overdue that the country must review its electoral system to ensure free and fair polls.

“I…