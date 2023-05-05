Niger House of Assembly to Probe Head of  Secretariat of APC Governor-elect – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Head of the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor-elect is set to be probed by the Niger state House of Assembly.

Alhaji Isah Adamu was appointed to the 21-man strong Secretariat by Governor-elect Umar Mohammed Bago last March.

However, the state house of assembly, at its sitting yesterday resolved to probe Alhaji Isah Adamu for alleged mismanagement of public funds while serving as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in 2022 removed Isah Adamu from the position of Chairman of NSUBEB without givingany specific reason for the action.

A letter from the office of the Secretary to the State Government the SSG Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, which announced the removal of Isah Adamu, said the sack of the Chairman was due to some observed anomalies in the operations of the board.

The Kontagora emirate council after the government action also…