Premium Lifestyle Connoisseur Who is Taking Social Entrepreneurship, Nightlife a Notch Higher   – THISDAYLIVE

Premium lifestyle connoisseur, Segun Adewumi Gabriels, known in most circles as Api Lifestyle, is a Nigerian-born social entrepreneur who is taking the nightlife business a notch higher. A quintessential mover and shaker of entertainment in Africa, Gabriels, through his company Apitainment curates good times through events, businesses and social gatherings like the Drip City Pool Party, Nights Like This Abuja, Fluxx Urban Luxury Party, Baller’s League, Carnival and The Garage Party, amongst several others. Although the Abuja-based entertainment industrialist and social reformist is a graduate of Theatre and Performing Arts from Ahmadu Bello University, his foray into the world of premium entertainment has proven to be a calling that is yielding dividends. With the opening of his night club, Tokyo Nightlife in Abuja, this has set him on the trajectory of living up to the billing as the king of nightlife. For those in the know, the club offers a wide…