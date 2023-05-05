PressPayNg Gets N5m Funding Boost from Philanthropist – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

Leading education finance app, PressPayNg, has received over N5 million in scholarship funding from the Olayinka Braimoh Initiatives to further strengthen the former’s education financing intervention for Nigerian students.

PressPayNg facilitates student tuition savings, loans, scholarships and other student-centred innovations.

Similarly, the scholarship fund by the philanthropic initiative, which was founded by Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, a prominent businessman and education philanthropist from Kogi State, was credibly and transparently used to support over 100 indigenous students in the state who were seeking financial aid to pursue their academic goals.

As the only aggregator of students in tertiary institutions across the country, PressPayNg was approached by the foundation to leverage its platform for a seamless and prompt disbursement of the scholarship fund to enable these students write exams and avoid dropping out of…