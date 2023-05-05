Securex West Africa Exhibition Holds  – THISDAYLIVE

On the 9th May 2023 Securex West Africa will welcome back the security, fire, safety and facilities management industry to the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The exhibition will provide a meeting point for more than 3,000 industry stakeholders to come together, view products and solutions from over 100 industry leading brands, including Acronis, Dahua, G4S, Halogen Security, Net Global Systems, Powerec Global Systems, Virdi Nigeria and ZK Teco, and find the missing solution to secure your business.

The three days will also host more than 70 industry thought leaders across two stages. With sessions looking into securing critical national infrastructure, Aviation safety, kidnap protocols, cloud and cyber security.

Speaking with the organisers, George Pearson, Regional Director for Afrocet Montgomery said, “With the exhibition holding next week, we’re really excited with how it is all come together and want to thank our various partners who have supported in…