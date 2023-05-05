Three US Banks’ Failures Cast Pall over Quality of KPMG’s Audit – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The trio of bank failures since March has cast a pall over KPMG’s lucrative business as the largest auditor of the US banking sector, a Financial Times report, has indicated.

The big four competitive accounting firms in the U.S manage over 78 percent of all U.S. public audits and 99 percent of all public company sales. In the accounting world, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, and KPMG

The report said questions over the quality of the firm’s work and independence have mounted in recent days, following the release of a Federal Reserve document into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the forced sale of First Republic.

One of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firm was auditor to both banks, as well as to Signature, which was seized by regulators in March, FT said.

In all three cases, it stated that KPMG gave the banks’ financial statements a clean bill of health as recently as the end of…