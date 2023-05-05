Time for North Central to Produce Speaker of 10th N’Assembly – THISDAYLIVE

Abdullahi Sadeeq Musa writes that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress should consider the North Central zone for the position of the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly

The APC should stick to the principles of equity, fairness and justice by zoning the speakership position to the North Central zone. In the annals of Nigeria’s legislature, out of the zones that have occupied the seat, the North Central has had the shortest stint, only for three months. All the other zones have held it for several years, excluding the South South.

The only time the North Central held it was in 1983, when the NPN administration of President Shehu Shagari won a second term and late Hon. Akkai Chaha Biam from Benue was elected speaker and served from October to December of that year before the military came and sacked the Second Republic.

In the First Republic, Chief Jaja Wachukwu from the South East became the first indigenous speaker shortly before…