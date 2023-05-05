Tinubu Vows to Make Corruption Unattractive, Says Unity of Country Not Negotiable – THISDAYLIVE



*There can only be one president at a time, I cannot commit to expenditures

*Pledges to fulfil all political promises

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

With exactly 24 days to his inauguration, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said his administration would put in place incentives and policies that would make corruption unattractive to Nigerian workers, especially, judges.

Tinubu said the unity of the country was not open for debate or change. He added that with the right conditions, the temptation for corruption would be minimal among the citizens.

A statement by the Office of the President-elect, signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, quoted Tinubu as making the assertions in Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of a Magistrate Courts Complex built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration. The event was part of Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Wike government.

Tinubu…