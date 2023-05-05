We’ll Continue to Reward Hardwork, Dedication to Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said his administration would continue to reward civil/public servants who show dedication to their duties and the progress of the state.

The governor added that the workers in the state would continue to witness consistent payment of salaries and pensions in his second term in office, pledging that he would clear the backlog of pensions and arrears left by the previous administration in the state.

The governor gave the assurance during the 2022 Oyo State Productivity Day/Merit Award celebration in Ibadan.

Makinde congratulated the awardees for serving the state meritoriously, urging them to strive and do more, as his administration would continue to celebrate hard work among the diligent workers.

While commending the efforts of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for ensuring peace and contributing to the productivity of the…