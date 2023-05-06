1,700 Nigerians Soon to Be Evacuated, Says NiDCOM – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said that about 1,700 Nigerians remaining in Sudan will be evacuated “in a matter of days”.

The Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Saturday said this was included in the highlights of the multi-agency briefing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport on Friday.

Balogun said the briefing stated that the next batch of returnees were expected by flight in “another 12 hours or less, all things being equal”.

He also stated that all issues relating to delay of other flights had been resolved and cleared diplomatically.

Balogun said the briefing stated that the previous flight came aboard Tarco Airline flight B7B3/300 with 128 females and two males.

“First batch was C130 NAF of 102 PAX and second batch was Air Peace with PAX 274.

“Max Air with capacity of 540 PAX, AZMAN Air with 400 PAX and C130 are on ground to evacuate others, while Tarco promised to…