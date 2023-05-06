Buhari Holds Valedictory Exco Meeting May 18 – THISDAYLIVE

Our Correspondents

A Programme of Event prepared by the Inauguration Committee for the May 29 Presidential swearing-in ceremony has revealed that outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari will hold a valedictory Federal Executive Council meeting on May 18.

The programme exclusively obtained by THISDAY also revealed that Buhari will between May 19 and 23 commission numerous projects across the country

There will be a novelty football match/variety night on May 24, followed by a public lecture on May 25.

Parade rehearsal and Night of Praise will be held on May 26.

There will be a Pre-inauguration dinner and Award Night on May 27, followed by Pre-inauguration and End of Tenure thanksgiving on May 28.

Inauguration of the new president and post-inauguration Dinner will be held on May 29.

On the 4th of June, a -Post inauguration Thanksgiving will be held in Abuja.

On the 5th June, the National Assembly Proclamation will be held.

Ahead of the May 29 swearing-in…