CD Hails N’central Senators-elect, Govs on Zoning – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President, Campaign for Democracy (CD), Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, has commended the governors and senators-elect from the North-central geopolitical zone for making their position known on time concerning the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

Odili, who is also the Convener, Conference of Nigerian Civil Rights Activists, stated this in an interview with THISDAY in Abuja Saturday.

The rights activist noted that the action of the North-central governors and senators-elect would help the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take the right decision when they meet to decide on the zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

Governors and senators-elect from the geopolitical zone had last week met in Abuja in separate places to demand the zoning of the position of the Deputy President of the Senate to the North-central.

They also urged the leadership of the APC to note that it…