CDK Reiterates Commitment to Drive Innovation in Tiles Manufacturing – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

Integrated Industries, the renowned manufacturer of premium porcelain tiles, has reiterated the company’s commitment to continue to drive innovation and best practices in the tiles manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

CDK Integrated Industries stated this during its Distributors Interactive Forum held recently at the Marriott Hotel.

It said the purpose of the event was to build stronger ties with CDK’s network of distributors nationwide with the theme: ‘Together for growth and prosperity’, the forum aimed to engender feedback and networking among distributors as CDK intends to maintain its position as the category leader in Nigeria’s porcelain tiles manufacturing sector.

In attendance were CDK management staff led by the MD/CEO, Mr. Bernard Longe, key players in the real estate industry, and numerous distributors from several states across Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Mr. Longe expressed gratitude to CDK distributors for…