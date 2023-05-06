COVID-19 No Longer A Global Health Emergency, Says WHO – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that COVID-19 has ceased to be a global health emergency.

WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, which discussed the pandemic on Thursday at its 15th meeting on Covid-19, concluded that COVID-19 no longer amounted to global concern.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also agreed that the public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, declaration should end.

In a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Tedros said: “For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend. This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid-19.

“Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice.”

The organization had declared the coronavirus outbreak to be…