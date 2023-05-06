HOSCON’S AGENDA FOR DEVELOPMENT – THISDAYLIVE

Tony Tomiwa commends oil and gas producing communities for their private sector-led investment initiatives

The challenge of development in the oil and gas producing states has remained a huge issue especially in the Niger Delta as events have also shown over time. Niger Delta is so pronounced here because of the intensity of oil exploration relative to other areas and why the cries of neglect, marginalisation and environmental degradation have been loudly orchestrated to let government, the IOCs, LOCs and allied stakeholders rise to the fundamental issues at stake. Invariably, however, every location with oil exploration will also come to experience the situation we have in the Niger Delta though depending on the scale of exploration and exploitation.

In fairness to government, there have been institutional modalities adopted to tackle some of the inherent issues like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the various state commissions set up to…