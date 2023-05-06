In 13th-Year Memoriam of Umaru Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu Extol Ex-President – THISDAYLIVE

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and President-elect, Bola Tinubu yesterday paid tributes to ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua, to mark the 13th year of his death.

Yar’Adua was sworn in as President in 2007 but died in 2010 before completing his first term, and Jonathan took over as acting President and later became the President.

Jonathan, who was Yar’Adua‘s deputy, described him as a “great and selfless leader.”

In a post shared via his Twitter handle yesterday, he wrote, “On this day thirteen years ago, our nation lost a great and selfless leader, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a man of peace, justice and accountability.

“We look back with appreciation to God for his life and his impact on our nation.

“President Yar’Adua was an exemplary leader, who lived above ethnic and religious sentiments. And his public life inspired…