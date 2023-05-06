Jonathan Adjudges Emadike Shoreline Project Best in Niger Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rated the Emadike Shoreline project as the best coastal embarkment job in the Niger Delta with a durability that would span the next generation.

The Emadike Shoreline project in Bayelsa State was completed by a subsidiary of the Azikel Group, the Azike Dredging/Construction Company Limited.

The former president, who was accompanied by the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding the project that saved the community from the devastation of the 2022 ravaging flood.

Jonathan, who noted that his initial visit was at the stage of construction, posited that the completed project shows that the contracting firm deployed quality materials and professionalism to actualise the job.

“I was an Assistant Director with Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission (OMPADEC) in charge of environmental shoreline protection, I have inspected…