King Charles III to Be Crowned in Once-in-a-generation Ceremony – THISDAYLIVE

Britain was waking up Saturday to a once-in-a-generation royal event: the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

While Charles became King on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, the coronation is the formal crowning of the monarch. In a ceremony that is expected to last at least two hours, Charles will be officially crowned, presented with an array ceremonial objects and be recognized as King by various representatives of the British state.

Parts of central London have been gridlocked for several days, with barriers lining the route that King Charles and Queen Camilla will take in procession from Buckingham Palace, the British monarchy’s official London residence, to Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066.

Huge crowds are expected to descend on the British capital, with some royal fans spending the past few days camping along the 1.3-mile…