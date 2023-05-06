Minister Expresses Satisfaction as 80,000 Candidates Write Rescheduled UTME – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in abuja

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the rescheduled 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that witnessed about 80,000 candidates sitting for the exams.

Adamu, who on Saturday alongside the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, monitored the exam at the Computer Based Test (CBT) centre located in Mambila Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, expressed delight over the smooth conduct of the exercise.

While saying no negative incident was recorded in the conduct of the UTME at the CBT centre, the minister, however, made a case for a temporary holding place for candidates waiting for the scheduled time of the exam.

“Everything is okay. Have you seen any problem? Perhaps they should have a class for the holding room. I think that is the only improvement they will make here,” Adamu said.

Meanwhile, JAMB’s Head…