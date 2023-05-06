Osita Izunaso, a Core Party Man Who  Wants to Become Senate President – THISDAYLIVE

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

Osita Izunaso was at the centre of the politics that birthed the All Progressives Congress when the then opposition parties, All Nigeria Peoples Party, Action Congress of Nigeria, Congress of Progressive Change and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance led by Rochas Okorocha came together to form what is today the ruling party in Nigeria.

This Imo West Senator-elect has paid his dues in APC as a core party man. He was in the merger committee that midwived APC and became the founding National Organising Secretary, a position he held for about five years. As the Organising Secretary, he managed the 2014 National Convention of the party at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos where the current President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as the presidential candidate of APC. The 2014 APC Presidential Convention has been adjudged as the most transparent party primary ever conducted in the history of Nigeria and Izunaso always beat his chest for…