Tinubu Lacks Capacity to Fight Corruption in Judiciary  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has said that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, lacks the capacity to fight corruption in the judiciary.

Tinubu had, while speaking in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of a Magistrate’s Court Complex built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, reportedly promised to make corruption unattractive.

Reacting in a statement issued Saturday, Frank faulted Tinubu’s claim that he will make corruption unattractive, especially in the Judiciary, while insisting that Tinubu’s track record on corruption fights was abysmal.

He said: “It was an insult to the sensibility of the majority of Nigerians that Tinubu who has been linked to several corrupt practices, including the famous bullion van episode, will suddenly become the anti-corruption czar.

“A man who’s unable to answer questions on the activities of the Alpha…