Umahi, Ndume, Barau Step Down For Akpabio  – THISDAYLIVE

•Barau to run as Deputy Senate President

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Three of the Senators-elect eyeing the presidency of the 10th Senate billed for inauguration in June, 2023, yesterday night stepped down for one of the strong contenders for the position, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The trio, who jettisoned their ambition after a two-hour close-door meeting with re-elected Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ebonyi State Governor’s Lodge at Asokoro, Abuja, are former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume; Chairman of Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Jubrin Barau and outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

They told journalists after the meeting that a consensus candidate in the person of former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was agreed upon in the interest of peace and national interest.

According to Ndume, “ We have all deferred to our brother to fly the flag of the APC as Senate…