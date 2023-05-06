UN Calls for Reassessment of Issues on Displaced Persons – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has called for reassessment of approaches to securing durable solutions for the forcibly displaced in Nigeria and elsewhere in the world.

The call was made in Abuja at a workshop on ‘Advancing Durable Solutions Pathway’ sponsored by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Speaking at the event, the UNHCR Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Chanda Kapaya, noted that the purpose of the workshop was to address the pressing challenges of internal displacement and support reintegration of self-organised refugee return in Nigeria’s North-eastern region with special focus on Adamawa State.

Kapaya, who was represented by the Assistant Representative, UNHCR Nigeria, Mr. Gilbert Mutai, lamented that over the past decade, the number of internally displaced persons worldwide has doubled, reaching a record high of 55 million.

She said: “In 2021 alone, conflict, violence, and disasters…