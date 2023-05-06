World at Standstill for King Charles’ Coronation Today – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo with agency report

World attention will be focused on Britain today as its first coronation in 70 years takes place, with the crowning of Charles III as king in an elaborate Christian ceremony steeped in solemn ritual and more than a millennium of history.

Leaders from across the world, including President Muhammadu Buhari are already in London for the historic event.

The presidents of France and Germany and senior EU leaders will also be among the 2,300 guests attending, along with global royalty.

The coronation, the first of a British king since 1937, is the religious confirmation of his accession after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

Much of the Anglican service at London’s Westminster Abbey, which will also crown Charles’ second wife Camilla as queen – would be recognisable to the 74-year-old king’s forebears 1,000 years ago.

But there will also be a clear departure with the involvement of women…