You Can’t Fight Corruption  – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the comments by the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will fight corruption on assumption of office as scandalous and ridiculous, alleging that he is corruption personified and therefore cannot fight corruption or speak for Nigerians on corruption.

The party was reacting to recent claims by Tinubu last Thursday at the inauguration of some projects in Rivers State, that he will fight corruption in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said that the comments by President-elect is completely sacrilegious and an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians having been described variously as an “embodiment of corruption in his public life”.

According to PDP, “It is in the public domain that as governor of Lagos State, Senator Tinubu promoted and institutionalised corruption as an act of governance….