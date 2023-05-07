1,230 Civilians, 79 Security Personnel Killed, 658 Abducted in Q1 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

*Says bandits, herdsmen responsible for most killings in Nigeria

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

An organisation dedicated to the tracking of violent incidents in the country, Nigeria Mourns, has released its first quarter report of 2023 which showed that 1,230 people were killed in the country in the first quarter of 2023.

The report also said that 79 security personnel died within the period while 658 people were abducted across the country.

The report published on its website said banditry remained the most singular cause of violent deaths across the country with 29.27 per cent or 360 deaths while an existing threat is the rise in extra-judicial killings and herdsmen-related killings, which constitute about 10.08 per cent and 13.65 per cent, respectively with at least 124 and 168 deaths.

A further breakdown of the statistics showed that Boko Haram/ISWAP-related atrocities constituted 22.11 per cent or 272 deaths. It said political killings mostly due to…