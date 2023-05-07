Africa Magic Holds Session with Film Industry Stakeholders – THISDAYLIVE

As part of its commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian movie industry, MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that Africa Magic will hold a film and television stakeholders engagement session on May 10 in Lagos.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, revealed the plan in a statement at the weekend.

Tejumola said the event would take place a few days before the 9th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), which will be held in a series of events from May 18-20.

According to her, the aim of the session is to strengthen communication among industry stakeholders and provide a platform for capacity building for high-quality content creation.

She said that attendees of the event would have the opportunity to learn about the Africa Magic pitch process, understand how acquisitions and commissioning work, and network with the brains behind the scenes at Africa…