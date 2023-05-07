Aspirants Kick against APC’s Adoption of Akpabio, Abbas – THISDAYLIVE

*Constitution, not anyone will determine senate president, says Yari

*Kazaure warns APC against imposition of speaker

Udora Orizu, Sunday Aborisade, and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may face a fresh crisis as some members-elect of the federal parliament aspiring for the positions of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives have rejected the adoption of the former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, as the next Senate President and Speaker of House of the Green Chamber, respectively.

While the Senator-elect for Zamfara West, and Senate presidential aspirant, Abdul’Aziz Abubakar Yari, yesterday rejected the adoption of Akpabio, a member representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi also kicked against the endorsement of Abbas as the next Speaker of…