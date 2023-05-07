Female Lawmakers Urge Nigeria, Others to Enact Gender Equality Laws – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA) has challenged Nigeria and other West African states to enact legislations that would ensure gender parity.

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Dr. Sidie Tunis made the call while declaring ECOFEPA’s townhall meeting open in Abuja yesterday.

At the meeting, Tunis said it is pertinent to create an atmosphere of gender equality in the countries of the sub-region for growth and harmony.

Tunis appreciated the demonstration of commitment and political will exhibited by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, who recently signed into law the landmark Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Bill 2022, guaranteeing the principles of inclusion, representation, participation, and a more responsive posture on gender.

The speaker said: “We are hopeful that similar action will be replicated in all our Member States.”

She also commended the very important steps being…