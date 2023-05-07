HURIWA, CROYN Disagree over Onaiyekan’s Election Petition Remark – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) and Congress for Rights Of Yoruba Nationalities (CROYN) yesterday disagreed over the remark of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Dioceses of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan that it made no sense to inaugurate politicians whose elections were being challenged.

While HURIWA revealed how Onaiyekan’s remark was recommended in the Justice Muhammadu Uwais Electoral Commission Reforms in 2008, CROYN claimed that the priest was expected to promote unity, national stability and peace rather than heightening tension and engaging in subtle provocation.

In separate statements by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and CROYN’s National President Abiodun Fanoro, the rights groups expressed divergent positions over Onaiyekan’s position

Onwubiko, specifically, said the position of the cleric “is not in any way out of point as it was part of the recommendations of…