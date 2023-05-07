Kenyan President Ruto Sends Special Envoy to Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Kenyan President, Dr. Williams Ruto, has sent a special envoy to discuss areas of mutual interest between Nigeria and Kenya with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of May 29 inauguration.

Ruto, in a letter he personally signed, congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the polls and extended his hand of fellowship to the incoming Nigerian leader.

In a statement issued Sunday by the Office of the President-elect and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the Kenyan leader offered to work with Tinubu to consolidate the longstanding relationship between his country and Nigeria.

Ruto was quoted to have said: “On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I convey greetings and congratulations to you on your victory, and to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their fortitude and maturity in ensuring the successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

“I wish to…