Law Scholar Asks Tinubu to Prioritise Appointment of Supreme Court Judges – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

President of the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN) has called on the incoming administration to give priority to the appointments of judges of the appellate courts in order to restore the hope of the common man in the country’s justice system.

Akinseye-George, a professor of public law, said one of the major problems facing the country today is the persistent issue of delay in justice delivery, which according to him, is the mother of criminality which in turn breeds impunity.

He made the call recently at a two-day training/seminar for young lawyers on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The senior lawyer said making the issue of rotation of political offices constitutional would create a sense of belongingness among Nigerians and at the same time eradicate the hopelessness said to be responsible for the current desperation by politicians.

