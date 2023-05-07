NAFDAC Raises Concern over Danger Posed by Imported Pesticides  – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

THE Director General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, has expressed worry over the dangers posed by pesticides imported into the country.

She said the development is of immense concern to the agency.

A statement signed by Adeyeye said that NAFDAC will collaborate with research institutes in the conduct of research and scientific data generation on pesticides to enable the agency make evidence-based decisions and policies.

She said that there are plans to review the registration of pesticides that are applied both indoors and outdoors for the management of pests, vector-borne diseases and for crop protection.

In addition to the Ban of Paraquat, Chlorpyrifos and Atrazine with effective dates from January 1, 2024, November 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025 respectively, Adeyeye said the agency has also initiated the action plan for the ban/phase-outs of…